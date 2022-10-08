On Friday morning, Athens High School celebrated students for showing up to school by greeting them at the drop off areas as part of a new school attendance motivator.
“Our district is implementing the Peer Helpers program and promoting school attendance with students. AHS decided to elevate the atmosphere of the student body by showing them, in different ways, how we appreciate them coming to school,” said Romona Malone, student support. “If we have the students here, we can make a difference. Grades increase, attitudes change, and relationships are always being built.”
The school hopes to use the opportunity to foster relationships and belonging and to encourage students to remain engaged and ready throughout the school year.
“We hope to motivate our students and our faculty and get everyone excited about coming to school,” said AHS Assistant Principal Carla Parker. “When you are here, you have the opportunity to learn. We will be using the hashtag #ShowUpAHS as we encourage our students to show up to school every day to achieve and succeed.”
