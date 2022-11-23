Just in time for Christmas shopping, the Friends of the Archives announces special pricing on some of the most giftable local history books available for purchase at the Limestone County Archives.
Treasures of Limestone County by Betty Taylor includes nearly 400 pages of photos and histories of businesses of Athens and Limestone County from the 1860s to the 1950s. Originally priced at $60, this hardbound book is available for $30 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Also available at a special price is Limestone County in World War II, Vol. 1: Pearl Harbor through 1942. Filled with photos of local soldiers, their letters back home, and local newspaper stories, this book provides insight into how Limestone County lived through the first year of World War II. Originally priced at $30, this book is available for $20 through the end of 2022.
Limited quantities are available for these books; however, the Friends of the Archives has an extensive collection of history books and resources available for purchase to benefit the Limestone County Archives, and you can also pick up copies of local history books that benefit other local history organizations. and by joining the Friends of the Archives for a $10 annual membership fee, you will get 10 percent off all your FOA purchases, all year long!
The Archives is open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 24-25, and the Christmas holiday Dec. 26. As many of the books are printed and bound on demand, the Archives recommends calling ahead at (256)-233-6404 to ensure that the book you want is ready and waiting for you.
Visit www.facebook.com/friendsofthearchives for a complete list of publications available for purchase. In addition to the featured books already noted, some of the most popular gifts from the FOA include:
- Schools of Athens and Limestone County by Betty Taylor
- Athens and Limestone County: 1861-1865 by Betty Taylor
- Letters to L&N from Successful Farmers of Limestone County by Betty Taylor
- History of Limestone County by Robert Henry Walker
- Early History of Limestone County by Robert A. McClellan.
- Early History of Athens by John Tanner
