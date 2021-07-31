Former Athens City Board of Education member and Limestone County Schools educator Ernest Campbell Jr. died July 26 at Huntsville Hospital. He was 82.
Campbell was an educator in the LCS system for 32 years before coming to the city system, where he served on the board from 1991 to 2011, according to records from the City of Athens. He was president of the board from 2000–2003 and 2004–2006.
The City and other groups took to social media to post about Campbell and how much he meant to them.
"We offer our condolences to his family and friends," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "He was known by so many in our community, and this loss will be felt throughout our city."
Alabama State Board of Education member Wayne Reynolds commented, “Mr. Campbell was a fantastic leader and dedicated educator. He served as a teacher in Limestone County and a distinguished member of the Athens BOE. I miss him.”
Two different residents posted about Campbell's time as a driver's education instructor, saying he “prayed every day” they drove, was “the best” and was the “most patient” instructor.
“I loved Mr. Campbell, as I taught with him a few years at West Limestone,” Jeff Prince commented on Campbell's obituary on the Spry Funeral Home website. “He was a devout 'Man of God,' and he will be missed. Prayers go out for the family.”
Paula Phillips said Campbell was a great man and wonderful teacher.
“He was such an awesome example of how we students should conduct ourselves,” she said. “I really admired him. I know he is with Jesus now.”
James Lucas, a longtime member of the ACS board, knew Campbell well for many years, as they served on the ACS board and Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame board together. Lucas said he was a fine and outstanding man, a family man and an overall good person.
“I learned a lot from him just watching him,” Lucas said. "If I had any questions he could help with, he was always there for me. When he was on the school board, we would remind each other we were there for the students, not our own personal interests.”
Campbell was an avid hunter. Lucas said he would help host wild game suppers at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. According to his obituary, Campbell found happiness in hunting rabbits and deer, and he was known for saying the phrase, “I'm going to see a man about a dog.”
“I can't say enough good things about him,” Lucas said. “I enjoyed every minute I spent with him.”
—The News Courier will run an expanded article about Campbell's life in its next edition of Faith and Family magazine.
