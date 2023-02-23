From slave, to soldier, to citizen

A new exhibit featured at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives was unveiled leading into Black history Month. The exhibit features the history of the 0ver 8,000 men from North Alabama who served in the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War.
There were five regiments formed, and all saw combat. Three of those regiments saw action in the Battle of Athens and battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle. The exhibit tells the story of the 106th USCI and their role in defending Fort Henderson as General Nathan B. Forrest and his troops approached.
The exhibit features two mannequins wearing their Union uniforms. One is posed with his musket and the other with his drum.
The new exhibit was created by the Pvt. Richard Taylor Camp #53, Department of Alabama, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. The funding for the exhibit was made possible through the support of Senator Tom Butler and the Limestone County Legislative Delegation and a grant from the Alabama Department of Tourism.
Private donations of artifacts and funding were also instrumental in the creation of the exhibit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.