Abbi Griffin, media specialist and librarian at the SPARK Academy, is leading the way to bring an innovative idea to the school to encourage positive behavior and healthy reading habits.
“So, a couple of years ago, Beth Makini saw the book vending machine — and so did I, at separate times — and kind of happened to come together about the idea of working on it, and then COVID hit,” said Griffin. “Then after we came back from COVID we’ve seen that, since COVID has really pushed us even more digital, our kids weren’t getting as many books in their hands.”
After returning to the classroom, Griffin began seeking a way to garner excitement in book ownership and reading, while promoting positive behaviors such as hard work, helping one another and being kind.
The idea of the book vending machine is to provide positive reinforcement while also giving kids an avenue for healthy reading habits.
“Any adult in the building can give a child a gold token. The token is then taken to the vending machine, and they put it in there and they get to choose a book. So we’re promoting reading, and we’re also promoting those positive behaviors at the same time,” said Griffin. “So it’s almost like they get something tangible to touch to go, ‘I earned this, this is mine. I get to keep it and I got it because I did something good.’”
She hopes to garner support from the community to raise the funds necessary for the book vending machine. The vending machine would be customized with the Athens city and SPARK Academy logos, as well as the logos of those who donate to support the machine.
“When money is so tight in education, you know, you try to watch where you spend your money. So that’s why I’m really trying to go outside of our parents and fundraising and really look at the community and businesses to support this and hopefully help make that impact and help us get it,” said Griffin.
She needs $5,800 to make the vending machine a reality for the students at SPARK Academy, and has currently raised $1,250. The machine will be custom manufactured by the Global Vending Company to suit the specific needs of the SPARK Academy.
