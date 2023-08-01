Tanner native Antonia Fuqua was recently appointed to the Limestone County School Board’s District 1 seat. Fuqua fills the vacancy created after the resignation of Henry Fudge June 27, 2023. Fudge’s resignation came after the made the decision to once again pursue teaching.
Fuqua submitted a letter expressing her interest in serving on the Limestone County School Board upon hearing of the vacancy, but wasn’t at the meeting when she learned she was appointed. She learned when Glaze called to congratulate her.
Fuqua is a 1987 graduate of Tanner High School. She has been a nurse for 27 years and works at Veterans Affairs in Huntsville as a nurse manager.
“I am from Tanner, and I have been in Tanner all my life, all 54 years,” Fuqua said. “I am in school now studying to get my nurse practitioner’s (certification).”
As a Tanner native, Fuqua has a deep connection to the community and concerns she hopes to be in a position to address.
“I saw a great opportunity to be able to get in and be able to do some of the things that I feel like Tanner needs. With all the movement in Tanner right now, I just want to make sure the educational component is not missed,” she said.
“I want to see Tanner rebuilt, and I want our kids to get all assets that they can get to get a proper education, to be upstanding and outstanding citizens, to provide for their families and to be given a fair chance,” Fuqua said.
One of the things Fuqua hopes to find out is how Tanner is handling the explosive growth taking place in Limestone County and the Tanner community.
“I want to develop a root cause analysis. Find out what’s going on and what is going right, first of all. Find out what facilitators there want and what their goals are and where they see the progression with their students and their classes,” she said. “Find out how they want to make a change.”
She added, “I know I can’t do everything, but I want to get as close to that 100 as I possibly can. But, it is going to take a committed effort from us all.”
Fuqua is married to Anthony Fuqua, who also works at Veterans Affairs and is a veteran. She has two sons: one is in intel with the U.S. Army and the youngest is studying agri-business at Tennessee State University.
Fuqua is very active with veterans, her grandchildren and her children. She is also very active in her church and a member of the Praise Team.
“I attend New Life Assembly on Hine Street. Antoyne Green is my pastor. I believe we should God first and make Him the center, that is who I am. I believe God has orchestrated this and given me the opportunity to serve it. I want to represent through servitude. I want to serve my community, not be a dictator,” she said.
