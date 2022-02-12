Johnathan Dumas remembers the first sermon he ever gave: It was on salvation, the Gospel of Christ. He was 7-years-old.
Today, just more than two decades later, and after a side trip through his teens, Dumas is back to preaching, now full-time and embracing a new role as co-pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Hwy. 99 in Athens.
It wasn’t supposed to be that way. Shepherding a church wasn’t something he expected — Dumas has a successful painting company in
Athens — but the family busi- ness runs in his blood. The man who Johnathan will be “co” with is his father, Juaken Dumas, the pastor who has led the church for more than a quarter of a century.
“I never really had planned on pastoring,” Johnathan Dumas said of his early years. “I really thought I’d be more of an evangelist-type and preach on the road. The Lord really changed my heart on that, here: There were times when I saw that my dad was need- ing help, about four years ago, when he had (some) heart and health issues and he just needed somebody to take a load off of him. The Lord worked on me about that.”
At that time, Johnathan,with assistance from his wife, Elizabeth, had already been youth minister at the church for nearly a decade.
“We took that role after we got married,” he said. “I was already here and working in it, but I didn’t have as big a load off of (Dad) as I do now. The co-pastor thing came out about a year and half ago. The Lord was working on me about it, but I was afraid to approach Dad about it. And he was also praying about it, but afraid to approach me because he didn’t want me pressured into it. ... I was getting other opportunities. Doors were opening up for pastoring jobs elsewhere.
“He wanted me to take what I thought was right for me and my family. ... When I did finally approach him about it, he sort of broke down weeping, saying that was what he had been praying about as well. That way, we both knew it was something that was supposed to be.
At this point in his life, the success of his business means that Dumas and his family can direct their energy to his vocation. And with a church as steeped in its history as is Mt. Pisgah Baptist — it traces its roots to 1868 — that direction will be a familiar one.
“Our services are very old-fashioned,” Dumas said. “We still use hymn books. We’re a very old-fashioned church, but we’re genuine and our main goal is that we seek God.”
That seeking is bearing fruit, Dumas said. “We have a lot of young people here.”
“We believe in the Holy Ghost, the Holy Spirit and we seek Him, and young people really latch on to that,” Dumas said. “They come into the prayer meetings and they find out that these people believe something that is real, and to young people, being real is the most important thing.”
As for any vision beyond that, “I want to continue to stand on the same Biblical principles and promises that we still believe in — the faith of our fathers,” he said. “To still stand on God’s word and know that our goal is to further the word of Jesus.
“The main thing I’d say for me and our church is that everything we do is to glorify God,” he said. “And as long as that’s our goal, wherever we end up, we’ve done what we’re supposed to do. The vision is to keep the church doing what we’re doing. We’re on the right track.”
