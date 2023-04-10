Gardendale Police Department continue to ask for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen who was last seen April 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. Jayden Richards, 16, of Gardendale was last seen entering a gray 2010-2012 Ford Fusion on the parking lot of Foodland on Main Street in Gardendale
A video image of Richards was released Monday afternoon of Richards in the clothes she was wearing just prior to her leaving in the gray car. She was wearing a light blue/gray hoodie, a pair of khaki pants, and gray sneakers.
Jayden Rachelle Richards has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” tall and weighs 100 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaylen Richards, please contact Detective Morro with the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-5722 ext. 524 or email Smorro@cityofgardendale.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.