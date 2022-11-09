Derrick Gatlin was the winner of the District 3 Limestone County Commissioner’s race in Tuesday’s general election. The seat was up for grabs when current District 3 Commissioner Jason Black set his sights on state office. Gatlin faced opposition from Democratic newcomer Stephanie Manning.
Gatlin and his family watched the election returns come in from the Limestone County Courthouse Annex. As the final tally was announced, they celebrated as he received just over 64 percent of the vote in the general election to Manning’s 35.85 percent.
“It has always been a passion of mine to serve as County Commissioner. I would like to thank my family, friends, and supporters for their support during my campaign. I greatly appreciate the voters of District 3 for putting their faith and trust in me as a commissioner. I look forward to working with all county departments and the citizens to keep Limestone County moving forward,” Gatlin said.
Manning posted a statement to social media after all precincts had reported. She said, “Congratulations to Mr. Gatlin on a successful campaign. I wish nothing but the best for him and the people of District 3. Thank you to everyone who supported me and voted.”
Gatlin has served the Tanner community for 31 years as a member of the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department, where he serves as President. He was instrumental in helping create the County Fire Association. He has served on several boards on the state and local levels.
