In the days leading up to last weekend’s bitter cold temperatures, Janice Freeman was frantic as she waited for her tabby cat Georgie to make her way down from a tree. After five days, it didn’t look as though she Georgie would come down on her own. Freeman looked to social media for help and it came just in time.
“She’s a house cat and I let her out sometimes and she stays around on the porch or sidewalk. She doesn’t ever go off or anything,” Freeman said.
This time, as Georgie was on the porch, a dog that had gotten loose and upon seeing the dog, she ran up high in a tree.
“I tried and tried and I call everybody to see f they could help get her down. I called the fire department and they said they didn’t do that anymore. I called animal control and they couldn’t do it. I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Freeman said.
It was Wednesday night before the freeze and Georgie had been in the tree for five days. A neighbor decided to help by posting about the situation on Facebook. Daveen Stanford saw the post and had an idea. Stanford was having some tree work done on her property and she thought maybe the tree service could help and gave the neighbor the number to Jeff Hines Tree Service.
“I only had one more day before the freeze and I had been praying all week. I said, ‘Oh Lord! Please send me an angel.’ It was almost dark and Jeff said he would come by and see what he could do.” Freeman said.
When Hines got there with his truck and equipment, Georgie was still out of reach. He told Freeman to wait for him to return with his bucket truck.
“He lived in Prospect, Tennessee. He went all the way up there and after a while he came back in his bucket truck. It was dark by then. He got in that bucket and got the cat down,” Freeman said. “I tried and tried to give him some money. You know how kind some people are? I couldn’t believe it. I tried and tried to pay him and he wouldn’t take a penny. He told me to put it in the plate at church.”
Hines asked Freeman to contact Stanford to let her know the cat was safe.
“I said, ‘I sure will. You are my angel because I prayed for God to send me an angel.’ I couldn’t stand the thought of her freezing to death up there. We’d had her a long time. I was so proud he did that. He was just the sweetest guy,” Freeman said. “There are some good people in this world.”
After not eating or drinking for five days, Georgie came inside and made a beeline to the water bowl and eventually made her way to the food bowl.
Freeman said, “Everyone told me she would come down when she got hungry enough but she was not coming down.”
