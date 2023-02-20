An apartment fire Sunday afternoon in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in a complete loss for the families living in the affected building, according to Pulaski Fire Chief Jamie Ayers.
Ayers spoke on WKSR radio and said the fire is believed to have broken out around noon in an upstairs apartment at the Pulaski Terrace-Tanglewood Apartments. Multiple units from Pulaski Fire Department and Giles County Fire and Rescue battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
All residents of the apartment building have been accounted for, and no injuries were reported. The building and the belongings of the residents are a complete loss.
The community pulled together to quickly organize a donation drive for the families affected by the fire. Many of the families had school age children, and the Giles County Board of Education opened its doors to the Central Office Monday to accept food and clothing items for those families.
