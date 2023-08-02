Athens State University hosted its second annual Giving Day on August 1 and raised $79,802 to support student programs and campus projects, including a $25,000 matching gift by the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. This surpassed the University’s goal of raising $59,000 during the event.
Athenian Giving Day was established for the Athens State community to come together and lend financial support to students and campus initiatives. 102 donors contributed to the cause this year, including 26 first-time givers to the University.
“Supporting Athens State University and its students is our main focus - the event's success showed that we can do great things when we unite to achieve a single goal,” said Chelsea Green, Donor Relations Officer. “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our community of donors. Thank you to everyone who participated in this year's Athenian Giving Day.”
