The VFW Auxiliary Post 4765 in Athens recently visited with veterans residing at Athens Health & Rehab to give thanks to them for serving our country.
The group visited 11 veterans just before Thanksgiving. Besides visiting and sharing stories with them, each veteran received a special bag of goodies including a blanket and socks as well as patriotic balloon bouquet. They also brought goodies to three veterans working at the facility.
Jr. Vive President of the Auxiliary Shelby Smith said, “The visit was amazing. We had tried to do this since right before COVID. That’s when we first planned this. The first gentleman, we got there and he was just all smiles and wanted to tell us all about himself and what he had done.”
“There was another gentleman that was in bed. When he heard us coming in, he got up, put his hat on, and was so excited. Some of them, the responses were amazing,” she said.
This was the first time the VFW Auxiliary had been given access to a long term care facility due to the COVID pandemic. They weren’t sure what to expect but the experience left them wanting to go back and do even more.
“We have several new members and we are starting to try very hard to do things for our veterans. With this being the first thing, it has us want to do more. What can we do just to show our appreciation to them? It’s little things. It’s sitting there and talking to them That’s what they enjoyed so much,” Smith said.
Smith hopes to visit more facilities in the Athens-Limestone area in the near future. Smith and her husband, who is Sr. Vice President of the Auxiliary, had some help from their daughter Laura Beth Berry who works at Athens health & Rehab and was able to help facilitate the visit. The Smiths were also joined by Auxiliary Secretary Nina Shrode.
“We are a military family as well. It’s just so important for us that we don’t forget these people. They are in there and it’s probably not where they want to be. Any little thing anybody can do, we are still so limited to be able to get into these facilities. That’s the hardest part. If they can get flags, if they can get kids to write them a thank you note ,or anything like that, it just means so much to them,” Smith said
