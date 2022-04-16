After 21 years with the Limestone County School System, Cedar Hill Elementary Principal Glen Garner has announced his retirement at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. For more than two decades, Garner, known as G.G. to many, has been a familiar face in the classroom as a teacher or in the office and hallways as an administrator.
Garner taught at Ardmore for 13 years before serving as assistant principal at Tanner High School. After six years at Tanner, Garner became the principal at the Cedar Hill Elementary school.
“I have really enjoyed getting to know Mr. Garner during the past two years. My conversations with him were always centered on how to improve the educational experience for students at Cedar Hill. When visiting the school, you might see Mr. Garner dressed up in a costume or as a character to help motivate students to perform better. ‘Doing whatever it takes’ was certainly the motto Mr. Garner lived by each and every day. We will miss his leadership,” Limestone County Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said.
We spoke with Garner about his decision to retire, his career as an educator and what lies ahead. His answers are as follows:
What led to your decision
to retire at the end of this year?
I can honestly say there is nothing that I can truly pinpoint as to a reason. A former educator, who I have tremendous respect for, once told me that “you would know when the time was right.” Education was a second career path for me, after having worked in the private sector for many years. I have always loved the school environment and when the opportunity presented itself, I took it and never regretted the decision. A career in education can, at times, be very challenging, but I can’t think of any other profession that is more rewarding from a personal standpoint. I still love what I do, but heeding the advice of that former educator, “I know the time is right.” Besides, with education as a second career path, I’m not getting any younger.
What will you miss the most about Cedar Hill Elementary School?
I will truly miss the relationships and interaction with my colleagues, children and the community. I couldn’t have asked for a better faculty and staff to have worked alongside. The care and love that these educators pour into these children is amazing. I will miss all the hugs, smiles and greetings from the students. If I was ever having a bad day it didn’t last long, because a hug or smile was always around the corner or just down the hall. Seeing the kids on a daily basis and being a part of their lives is something that I will truly miss.
What do you consider your greatest achievements as principal?Creating a sense of community, identity and unity. I grew up in rural Giles County, Tenn., and attended a K-12 school that probably had somewhere around 160-180 students in total enrollment. I started in kindergarten and graduated in 1978. Our senior class had a whopping 23 seniors. That’s how small the school was, but there was a closeness among the students, staff and the community that you could feel, if that makes sense. It was truly a “community school.” The school supported the community it served, and the community supported the school. There was a sense of belonging among everyone and everyone was welcome.
To some degree, our schools have become so large (and I understand the economics) that, in some ways, it can lose its sense of community, identity and its purpose. I guess in some ways I have tried to recreate the values and principles my school as a youth had. For example, we all remember so well when schools closed for the pandemic in 2020. There was a lot of confusion as to the next steps. Limestone County Schools had a good plan to address the academic needs, but our staff realized that we needed to do more for the overall well-being of our students and community. We had two parades: one in which we went out into the community and got to see the kids and one in which our staff was on campus and the families “cruised in.” Our staff visited students on a daily and weekly basis during the shutdown to maintain that closeness and well-being in addition to conducting virtual classes each week. Our Ardmore community, in turn, rallied around those efforts with many local churches, businesses and individuals donating their time and resources. It was that community effort that I have always strived for — to serve one another. I’ve always tried to create an atmosphere where everyone was welcome in the school, promote a sense of belonging and be supportive.
What plans do you have once you are retired?
We have a small farm in Tennessee where we raise cattle. There are a lot of chores at the farm I need to catch up on; that will take up most days. I enjoy working outdoors, so I see gardening and landscaping in the future as well. With my wife, Ronda, we also plan to do some traveling to destinations that we’ve always wanted to go to but could never find the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.