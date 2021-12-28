The Limestone County 4-H recently had their Extreme Birdhouse Contest. The contest is one of their monthly school competitive events. Each class that chose to participate had an overall winner selected, whose entry was then sent to the Limestone County Alabama Extension Office. There, an overall winner — and other notable standouts — were selected.
Besides being creative, participants were required to use recycled materials to build their birdhouses. “The birdhouses couldn’t be made from a kit, they couldn’t be bigger than 18x18x18 and be built with child’s craftsmanship,” Limestone County Extension Coordinator Chris Becker said. The contest drew more than 60 participants.
Overall first, second and third place winners were selected, as well as winners in other specialty categories. Those winners will be announced at a later date.
