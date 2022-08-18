Thursday night, the Athens Golden Eagles will host the East Limestone Indians for their first regular season football game of 2022. In keeping with tradition, the Pep Rally on the Square will be held Thursday afternoon giving the community a great opportunity to show their support for the Black and Gold.
Windows reading “All in for Athens” and “Beat East” began appearing around the Square this week. Many students from Athens High participated in decorating the windows.
“Pep Rally on the Square is an awesome way to gather as a community/school system and kick off football season. This year’s pep rally is especially exciting because the Golden Eagles are facing off against our old rival, East Limestone. Athens High cheer and SCA collaborated to host window painting on the square. It was open to all students and provided a friendly competition between classes.”
“We love to see the school spirit and excitement,” said one employee of U.G. White’s. “This has been going on for many years and the students work really hard getting ready for the pep rally.”
Athens Cheer, Athens Dance, and Athens High School Marching Band have also been hard at work for the 2022 season. The band, cheerleaders, and dance team will be energizing the team and their fans with “Down the Field” and other great tunes and cheers. It’s a great opportunity for students throughout Athens City Schools to come out and be a part of the Golden Eagle tradition.
Gia Russell, Athens High School Freshman Administrator and Cheer Coordinator, said, “Pep Rally on the Square is a special tradition for Athens that has been around for a long time. Most of us have grown up participating in it, attending it, or bringing our children to the event. Downtown Athens businesses are decorated with spirit messages by our Athens Cheerleaders and Student Council Officers and members. It truly represents One Athens as the entire community comes together to support football, cheerleaders, band, and dance beginning their season. It’s great to be a Golden Eagle!”
The pep rally is scheduled to begin at 3:15, Thursday, August 18 with Marion Street, between Market and Washington Streets, closed between 1-4 p.m. Students and fans are encouraged to show their school spirit by wearing black and gold.
Athens City Schools will have early dismissals.
• Pre-K- 1:45 p.m.
• Elementary- 2:15 p.m.
• AIS- 2:30 p.m.
• AMS- 2:35 p.m.
• AHS- 2:30 p.m.
Buses will release according to the school’s early dismissal times. Please make plans for your bus rider to arrive home earlier than usual. Latchkey will be available at all K-5 schools.
Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton hopes the community will join the football team and other students Thursday afternoon. She said, “Pep Rally on the Square is such a special Athens tradition that dates back decades. We are proud to be a community connected by education and Pep Rally on the Square is such a wonderful way for our One Athens community to celebrate our Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, band, dance team, coaches, and more. We wish all a great season!”
