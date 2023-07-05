“It really took them back to the ‘Good Old Days,’” Limestone Manor Executive Director Delois Bailey said of the ‘50s Sock Hop residents participated in recently.
As the classic hits from the unforgettable 1950s played, the guys and gals of Limestone Manor pulled out their favorite fashions from the era. They took photos with fun props including a soda fountain and a pink Chevy as they enjoyed tasty root beer floats.
“The last several years have been tough on healthcare workers as well as residents that live in places such as assisted living,” Bailey said.
Bailey and Activities Director Bonnie Johnson are always doing what they can to keep residents engaged and to provide them with fun activities. Last month, as they began planning activities for July, they asked the residents for help.
“The popular vote was a 50s sock hop, so we dressed the part, had 50s music playing and made root beer floats,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.