The Good Ole Boys from “The Dukes Of Hazzard” are headed to North Alabama, and fans will have an opportunity to meet some of the stars from the hit show. Cast members will appear at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms in Rogersville June 10-11 to meet and greet with fans.
The Just a Good Ole Boys Pickers Market will welcome Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), Byron Cherry (Coy Duke), Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus Hogg), Chris Hansel (Jeb Stuart Duke) and more. Turtleman and Turtle Gal will also join in on the fun.
Besides the meet and greet, guests will enjoy live music, food trucks, amazing vendors, a “Duke” look-a-like contests, a Dukes of Hazzard Car Show and more.
A live concert featuring Tom Wopat along with Whey Jennings (grandson of Waylon Jennings), and Sam Lowe will continue throughout the day on Saturday.
Saturday night, the cast will host the first ever “Dinner with the Dukes Murder Mystery “ at Fuquas Soul Food Restaurant in Rogersville. Tickets for this event are separate and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com by searching “Dinner with the Dukes Murder Mystery.”
