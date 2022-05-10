MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $500,000 grant to improve traffic safety along a former farm-to-market road in Limestone County that is taking on a new role since the area has become home to a major industry.
Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to resurface and make other upgrades on a six-mile stretch of Mooresville Road. The two-lane road is a major link between Interstate 565 and Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing.
“New industry, jobs and increased traffic mean it is time for this road to advance to accommodate those changes,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide this grant to assist with these improvements.”
The road, which connects I-565 to U.S. Highway 72, is located barely a mile from the automobile plant and will be a major artery when the automobile plant is in full operation. The plant will employ more than 4,000 people.
The project will involve repairing, leveling and resurfacing the road and improving the shoulders. Turn lanes and traffic signals will also be added at some intersections.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing is bringing good jobs to north Alabama and changes and improvements are part of that process as the facility revs up,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and Limestone County in this project.”
Gov. Ivey notified Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, that the grant had been approved. The county has pledged $200,000 in local support for the project and is seeking additional funds from other sources for the project.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
