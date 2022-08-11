When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City. While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight. Governor Ivey is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free. We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come. – Gina Maiola, Governor Ivey’s Communications Director
Gov. Ivey dispels health rumors
- Office of Governor Kay Ivey
