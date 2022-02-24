An Adventist school out of Huntsville is receiving the support of Gov. Kay Ivey after their recent ordeal with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, which denied their request to move time slots in the state basketball tournament for religious reasons, resulting in a forfeit by the school.
Gov. Ivey sent letters to two different parties: Oakwood Adventist Academy to show support for their situation, and another to the AHSAA to express her concern over their handling of the situation.
The boys basketball team, hoping for a run at the championship title game for Class 1A, made it all the way to the Sweet 16 round, or Regional Semifinals.
However, that is where things became complicated.
Their time slot for the semifinal game versus Faith Christian conflicted with Oakwood’s religious beliefs, as the game was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Seventh-Day Adventist School believes in keeping the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
Unfortunately for Oakwood, sundown on Saturday was around an hour after their game was scheduled to start, near 5:30 p.m.
Therefore, there was a direct conflict with scheduling that created a conundrum for Oakwood: play the game, despite their religious beliefs, or forfeit the game.
They chose the latter, as the AHSAA denied two separate requests for the school to play in a different time slot, according to Ivey’s letter to the AHSAA.
Additionally, according to the letter, Oakwood had found another time in which the two other schools in their bracket of the Regional Semifinals were willing to switch with in order to accommodate their beliefs with the game still able to be played.
Despite this, both requests were allegedly denied by the AHSAA.
The game resulted in a 2-0 forfeit.
Since then, the school has received an outpouring of support, including from Gov. Ivey.
Portions of her letter to the school, addressed to Principal Judy Chiles-Dent reads as follows:
“I am writing to express solidarity with your boys’ basketball team for its alleged treatment at the 1A Boys’ Northeast Regional Semifinals this past weekend. The idea that a team like Oakwood could be denied for a chance to compete based on its faith — without even the most modest of accommodations — is deeply concerning,” the letter reads.
Gov. Ivey continued in the letter to invite the basketball team to the Capitol to meet the Governor.
She expressed a desire that was also expressed by the team captain of Oakwood, Raynon Andrews, who hopes the incident will shine a light on ensuring this does not happen again to another religiously-affiliated team.
The letter continues, saying “On a personal note, I know my faith has brought me both comfort and strength throughout my entire life. I am encouraged by the young men on your basketball team understand the importance of prioritizing their faith over the things of the world. That they have been instilled with this maturity at such early ages will serve them well beyond their playing days. I know this is a disappointing way to end a season after what must have been a great deal of hard work and sacrifice by your team to make it to the playoffs.”
Then, there is the other end of the spectrum, where Gov. Ivey, like other public officials, are openly critical of the AHSAA and their decision to not move the game times. Mainly, she, like others, are looking for answers to the confusion presented by the incident.
The letter was addressed to Alvin Briggs, executive director of the AHSAA.
“I am writing to express my profound concern — and to get some answers — about the alleged treatment of Oakwood Adventist Academy at the Class 1A Boys’ Northeast Regional Basketball Semifinals this past weekend. ...Although Oakwood’s opponent and the two teams set to play during the 7:30 p.m. game all reportedly were willing to swap time slots, I’ve read that AHSAA denied Oakwood’s simple request — not once but twice.”
The alleged actions of the AHSAA led to Gov. Ivey asking the organization seven questions:
1. Is the public narrative about Oakwood’s treatment accurate?
2. If so, how was this treatment allowed to occur?
3. Which AHSAA employees were responsible for making this decision?
4. Did the decision to deny Oakwood a religious accommodation violate any existing AHSAA policies? Or was the denial permissible under the existing policies?
5. Were you or other AHSAA officials aware of how Oakwood’s treatment would be perceived by the Oakwood team members and coaches?
If not, why did you not factor this into your decision to deny Oakwood a simple religious accommodation?
6. Were you or other AHSAA officials aware of how Oakwood’s treatment would be perceived by the Alabama taxpayers, who support and subsidize AHSAA operations?
If not, why did you not factor this into your decision to deny Oakwood a simple religious accommodation?
7. How can we as a State ensure that nothing like this ever happens again?
Faith Christian moved on to face Decatur Heritage in the Elite Eight, where they lost by two points, as Decatur Heritage now moves on to the Final Four.
