Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration Grant Kickoff Event at the Montgomery County Commission Monday December 12, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala.

• A representative from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration will announce the following grants to Alabama. $5 million awarded from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program, $1 million awarded from the Economic Development Administration, $981,081 awarded from the Digital Equity Act.Additionally happening during the meeting, ADECA will announce the kick-off of the Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program. Through this program, ADECA is able to extend technical assistance, expanding broadband infrastructure and service, down to the county level in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)