On April 5, Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 171, the Alabama Numeracy Act, into law. State Senator Arthur Orr (R-3) and Rep. Alan Baker (R–HD66) sponsored the bill.
The law offers a strategic approach to improving mathematics achievement in Alabama schools.
The law eliminates Common Core math standards for Alabama students. In 2019, Ivey and the State Board of Education eliminated Common Core from Alabama’s mathematics standards, and the Numeracy Act builds on that elimination.
The law allocates $90 million to hire math tutors to improve test scores in math and will be implemented in stages, beginning with the lowest-performing schools in the state.
“Literacy and numeracy are the blocking and tackling of education, plain and simple. For our students to have positive educational outcomes and to have success later in life, we must ensure proficiency in both reading and math is achieved,” said Ivey. “That is why, here in Alabama, we are focusing on what matters, and that is core instruction – not any of the other nonsense. Alabama parents wholeheartedly agree with that.”
Alabama lags behind most other states in math proficiency on the Nation’s Report Card, and the law intends to keep educators accountable for improving student test scores.
The Numeracy Act is similar to the Literacy Act as it creates a support system from top to bottom, beginning with the creation of an Office for Mathematics Improvement at the state department of education no more than 90 days following the passage of the act.
It provides coaches, teacher training and support for schools and students with the most significant deficiency.
It creates an avenue for intervention at schools that fail to improve scores. If scores do not improve at low-performing schools within two years, the state department will create a school management team until scores improve.
The act creates a 17-member Elementary Mathematics Task Force to create assessments to determine what help K-5 schools need.
The act requires math teachers in elementary schools to provide 60 minutes of math instruction daily.
Schools in the bottom 6 percent of the proficiency scale will participate in the Alabama Mathematics Summer Achievement Program. The act requires math deficient students to participate in at least 60 hours of summer learning in mathematics.
“We cannot accept passing our students along without the proper foundation as the status quo, and that is why I have proudly signed the Alabama Numeracy Act into law. This strategic, targeted, and wise investment in our children will provide necessary resources, will include high-quality instruction, and will keep our schools accountable,” said Ivey. “The Alabama Numeracy Act delivers on my commitment to place the same sense of urgency on math as we rightfully have on reading.”
The act intends to prepare students for STEM jobs in Alabama following graduation.
“Students will not only understand how to find an answer but will have the mathematical reasoning needed for the in-demand STEM jobs in Alabama,” said Ivey.
