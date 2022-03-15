In May, Athens will welcome Gov. Kay Ivey to the Carter Gymnasium at Athens State University to deliver the annual State of the State address.
The Greater Limestone Chamber of Commerce will provide the venue for the address.
Sponsorships are available at four levels: table, floral arrangement, silver and gold.
Constituents will be able to RSVP for the event with the Chamber of Commerce soon.
“We have an open welcome and are excited to have the governor in town,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
