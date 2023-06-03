Ten local high schools held their 2023 graduations over the past two weeks. Athens Renaissance School kicked off the graduation season, and West Limestone High School closed things out at their commencement ceremony Friday, May 26.
Limestone Christian Academy had the smallest class with three graduating seniors while Athens High School graduated more than 200.
In the days prior to graduation, many of the senior classes returned to the halls of their elementary schools one more time to thank those who inspired them and to be the inspiration for the younger students, including Ardmore’s Class of 2023 that participated in the Grad Walk at Cedar Hill Elementary.
This year, the weather was cooperative and allowed many of the graduations to take place outside in the schools’ stadiums. Rain sprinkled down at West Limestone High School but not enough to stop the ceremony.
Several of Athens High School’s seniors were not able to attend the ceremony as they were representing Athens at the state softball tournament in Oxford. A special graduation ceremony was held just for them at Oxford High School.
Several schools, including Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, and Athens Bible School, recognized members of the Class of 2023 who tragically passed away.
At Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, graduates gathered together for a fun game of Crazy 8’s and a quick snack before making their way to the church sanctuary and receiving their diplomas.
At Clements High School, the graduates were led by Limestone County School Board Member Greta Kilgore, also a Clements graduate, as they sang their Alma Mater.
One thing all of the graduations had in common was the undeniable perseverance of the young men and women who walked across the stages. Congratulations to the Class of 2023.
Photo galleries of each ceremony can be found on The News Courier website enewscourier.com/graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.