After making her dream of owning a bookstore come true last year, Courtney Greene, owner of Greene Books mobile bookstore, is excited to be opening a storefront location this Saturday at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
“It’s pretty small, but I am very excited about it. It will be fun to work with the library,” Greene said.
Athens-Limestone Public Library Director Jen Baxter and Adult Services Librarian Melinda Jones reached out to Greene after deciding to give a local business an opportunity to rent an unused space in the library. Having it be a bookstore seemed very fitting.
Baxter said, “We’re excited to partner with Greene Books to offer even more opportunities for children and families to build a love for learning and literacy. This is a very unique partnership in the world of public libraries, and we’re excited to see a local business have the opportunity to grow.”
“It has been a great opportunity, and I am so glad they would like to have us there,” Greene said.
Greene Books will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and will feature both new and used books as well as puzzles, bookmarks, and great gifts for book lovers.
“I am hoping to keep a bigger and better selection of new books. I have noticed that it is very labor intensive to pack up the store and unload the store. I am hoping to get enough inventory to keep the storefront and mobile store stocked, and I am looking at the storefront as a home base,” Greene said.
The mobile bookstore, which made its debut at last year’s Christmas Open House on the Square, will still be attending local events. Greene carries a selection of fiction and non-fiction, books for all age ranges, and often features local authors.
