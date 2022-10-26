This Saturday, Athens Cemetery, Parks and Recreation will partner with all veterans groups in Limestone County to clean veteran headstones at the Hine-Hobbs Cemetery in Athens. They will be joined by other civic organizations starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
“There’s a number of groups that are going to be there. The Mayor’s Youth Leadership group, the 4-H Club, and Scout groups are going to be there,” Bob Borden with the Limestone County Chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) said.
Volunteers are welcome to join in on the efforts. “They don’t need to bring anything. The Athens Cemetery, Parks and Recreation is providing all the materials — the gloves, the safety glasses and other materials. No metal objects, we are going to clean the headstone with either plastic of wood scrapers,” Borden said.
A special cleaning agent is used to clean headstones, and there is a limited amount available for Saturday’s clean-up. Borden expects more clean-up’s to be scheduled in the coming year.
