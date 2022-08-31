There’s just something gloriously unexpected about my Louisiana born friend and long-time Athenian, Gail Bergeron.
Maybe it’s the way she can fire up an otherwise dreary non-profit meeting with the kind of colorful expression that might make a grandmother blush — except that I am a grandmother and the thought of some of her Louisiana colloquialisms make me laugh out loud. There is a sparkle in her Louisiana eyes that is unmistakable, because it’s as though she just escaped the powerful jaws of a gator in some long-forsaken backwoods bayou.
You can easily recognize her by the electricity in her movements, because I suspect at any moment, she desires to break out in a life-affirming dance. I guess this energy is born out of the spices in the gumbo that she ate regularly while growing up in Louisiana.
Gail, originally from New Orleans, is someone I corralled into helping to create an arts league and festival in Athens, Ala., in 2006. At the time, Gail was a very busy art professor at Athens State University. Throughout the last sixteen years we have diligently worked on the Athens Arts League, because we both love Athens and understand that the light seen in a face filled with satisfaction at its own art creation, is in itself a work of art. Gail has seen those faces filled with light in the very young and in the very old of Athens.
As an art professor at Athens State University, she taught many students what it means to the world for them to be creative. She sat through hours and hours of the Old Time Fiddler’s Convention, throwing clay on a wheel with hundreds of delighted children. As a board member and founder of Athens Arts League she has spent countless hours assisting her peers in multiple tasks, including hanging children’s art in storefront windows around the Square so that the youngest of artists and their grandparents might proudly stand before their art and make a photo for posterity.
I have seen her receive a Gail Bergeron Day Award from the Mayor of the city of Athens at her retirement ceremony. I have seen her reach out and help the youngest student play drums when their older sibling was playing in the circle with the older kids. Gail has walked up to me and handed me a masterpiece of hers because I told her how much I loved the painting when I saw it displayed for the public at the Lifelong Learning Center in downtown Athens.
On a personal level, Gail is quick to say that she is a lucky one and that her life could have been very different. As one of the youngest of eight children, she has revealed to me that her beloved siblings have not all lived with the same opportunities that she has known. Gail worked her way through college and grad school in Austin, Texas. She has traveled on scholarship through India studying the many cultures, cuisines, and arts there.
Gail is happily married to retired Athens State University professor Chris Otto. She began her education attending Catholic school in New Orleans. I can see that little girl in her from time to time. When she speaks of missing her family and the troubles in this world, I have seen her eyes fill with tears, like Holy Water, yearning to heal all injustice. I have seen Gail weep when she recounted the story of trying to save a baby bird that she nursed with a dropper for two days last spring.
Recently, she retired from her university position, but she continues to be zealous for the arts in this community. Gail sincerely believes in the importance of the arts, in educating children in the most important ways, and in providing them diversions that are often emotional safe havens. She knows first-hand that art and music are able to provide moments of joy in a world that can seem chaotic and confusing.
On any given day in Athens, you might find Gail wearing her overalls and work boots, building a gallery wall in High Cotton Arts, walking through the construction at the Scout House, reviewing documents that legitimize our non-profit status, recruiting others to participate in the Athens Arts League mission, painting a mural, or hanging children’s artwork in Merchant’s Alley.
Know that if you see her, you will recognize her energy and the sparkle in her eye, because you can bet she has joyfully escaped the jaws of the gator in order to see art grow in our community for another day.
