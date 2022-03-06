Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools had a great time this past week celebrating Read Across America (RAA). Each year, RAA is celebrated around the birthday of beloved children's author, Dr. Seuss. This year students enjoyed special dress-up days and welcomed several guest readers to their schools.
March 2, 2022 was Read Across America Day and Governor Kay Ivey and other state agencies, including The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), participated in the program.
“I want to thank the schools for allowing our Troopers to participate in this program. Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Additionally, I think it is important for us to visit schools and interact with young children as often as possible in hopes that these encounters will plant the seeds of trust between the community and law enforcement while inspiring the next generation. In return, these positive interactions help remind our Troopers of exactly why they made the decision to serve others.”
Locally, several community leaders visited school classrooms and libraries to read a few of their favorite stories to enthusiastic audiences.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks visited Our House Daycare on Linton Road on March 2. In honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday, he chose to read The Foot Book and Thidwick the Big-Hearted Mouse. The children were excited not only to have a visitor but to have the chance to show off their favorite pajamas as it was pajama day at the daycare.
Athens City Council President pro tem Chris Seibert and his wife, Tiffany, read to the kids at Little Tots Preschool Friday morning.
Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly visited Elkmont Elementary School where he read My Trip to Space to the second and third graders.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black made a couple of stops during the week. He read to the kindergarteners at Sugar Creek Elementary School and kindergarteners and pre-k students at Blue Springs Elementary. He read Yertle the Turtle and Horton Hatches the Egg from his own book of Dr. Seuss stories.
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend read to the fourth and fifth graders at Sugar Creek Elementary. He selected Ben and Emma’s Big Hit to read.
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin brought smiles to the faces of the kindergarteners at Cedar Hill Elementary by reading Wacky Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.