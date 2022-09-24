With fall and winter comes an opportunity to welcome different species of birds to your yard from those seen in the spring and winter. There are also several year-round residents. This guide will explain the best feeders and seed to provide in an effort to attract your favorite species. On those cold winter days, pass the time by enjoying these wonderful visitors.
Mourning Doves- These year-round residents of Alabama prefer eating directly from the ground or from platform feeders, as their large bodies make feeding from other types of feeders difficult. They enjoy mixed seeds and grains.
Northern Cardinals- Northern cardinals are also year-round residents to North Alabama. Male cardinals are bright red while the females are brown. These birds prefer sunflower and safflower seeds from either hopper style feeders or platform feeders. They will also eat from the ground.
Tufted Titmouse- The titmouse is a year-round resident of North Alabama. It enjoys visiting hopper feeders and prefer black oil sunflower seeds and nuts.
Eastern Phoebe- The Easter Phoebe is a winter resident and are attracted to bushes that produce berries. They eat insects primarily but will also eat small feed and seeds.
Ruby-crowned Kinglet- The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is a winter resident that are attracted to suet or platform feeders. They eat sunflower seeds, peanuts, and mealworms.
Yellow-rumped Warbler- The Yellow-rumped Warbler are winter time visitors and are attracted to bushes with berries. They also prefer suet feeders.
American Goldfinch- The goldfinch lives in North Alabama year-round but their appearance changes. In the summer, they are bright yellow and black but their plumage turns brown in the winter. The goldfinch loves sunflower seeds from tube feeders as well as thistle seed.
Downy Woodpecker- The Downy Woodpecker is small and can be seen here year-round. To attract these woodpeckers, suet from a suet feeder is recommended.
Eastern Towhee- The Eastern Towhee is a year-round resident and are often seen hopping around under bushes. The towhee likes millet and sunflower seed from the ground or platform feeder. They will visit a hopper feeder also.
House Finch- The house finch can be seen here year-round but become more abundant during the winter. They like black oil sunflower seeds from tube feeders.
Eastern Bluebird- Bluebirds are a year-round resident but to attract them to your yard, experts recommend a platform feeder with fruit. They like cherries, oranges, raisins, and berries. They also love mealworms and bird baths.
Red-bellied Woodpeckers- The red-bellied Woodpecker are another year-round resident of North Alabama. They prefer platform feeders and eat sunflower seeds and peanuts. They are also attracted to suet.
