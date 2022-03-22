Monday, community members gathered at the Revival Cafe for a special announcement from the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County.
The organization, which previously served only Madison County, is expanding its service to Limestone County and rebranding as the Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley.
“We at Habitat for Humanity of Madison County would get numerous calls through the years of needing assistance from owners or potential homeowners in Limestone County. And then we would have to say that is beyond our service area. Habitat International has strict guidelines of how you work within a service area, and ours was Madison County,” said Myra Sanderson, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley.
Habitat knew there was a need in Limestone County for an organization like it to provide access to quality, affordable housing.
The leadership began seeking ways to gain approval from Habitat International to expand service into the area.
“So the first of last year, we began a strategic program where we were looking at how we could expand our services. We did a needs assessment in the community with Jeremy, our director of operations and data. We found that yes, of course, there was a need; we looked at how we might be able to service this area and we approached that with Habitat International,” said Sanderson.
Habitat International approved the expansion in October 2021, and the organization moved forward with plans for the development.
“At that time, we had talked about how we would change our name. For Madison County, we wanted to have a name that would be inclusive of all the citizens of the counties that we serve. So, with recommendations from our board of directors, our new name is Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley, and we are so proud to be here,” said Sanderson.
Habitat for Humanity, founded on a belief in Christianity, builds homes as part of a call to Christian service for the community it resides in.
It seeks to provide homeowners with a safe and secure place to reach their full potential.
“You can see the hammer and level; you can see sawdust, which for us represents dreams becoming reality as we cut lumber and build walls. We can actually change lives through affordable homeownership. But you’ll note that the foremost item on that table is the Bible, and we do partner with God and partner with all individuals to serve his family,” said Sanderson. “We are building homes so that individuals can have a safe and decent place to live, and within the sanctuary of homeownership, they can grow and be all that God intended for them to be.”
Habitat recognizes the ongoing affordable housing crisis in North Alabama and seeks to close the gap in homeownership by expanding service into Limestone.
“We know there’s a lot of people that are deserving and need affordable housing in this area. And Limestone County has been such a great economic development partner to Madison County. It’s wonderful for something like Habitat to be able to come in and give back and help find affordable housing,” said Lynn Troy, board president. “We all know how expensive housing is right now, and affordable housing is scarce. We’ve got a lot more workforce coming into this area that we need to be mindful of and working on finding homes for them.”
The Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley recently became a member of the Greater-Limestone Chamber of Commerce in order to get further involved in the community.
“Thank you so much for making a footprint here in our community,” said Pammie Jimmar, president of the Greater-Limestone Chamber of Commerce. “Again, we’re excited to have you here. To you and your team, let us know how we can help where we will be able to help you.”
Visit habitatrivervalley.org to follow the expansion into Limestone County. For questions, email Jeremey Foulks, director of operations, at jfoulks@hfhmc.org.
