A former heavyweight champion of the world and current mayor of Ukraine’s capitol city is fighting once again, alongside his Hall-of-Fame and heavyweight champion boxing brother.
However, instead of putting on gloves to dismantle an opponent, he is taking up arms to defend his homeland.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine beginning on Thursday morning their time, Ukrainians are not sitting meekly by as Russia attempts to take over the country, with the possibility of more brute force to come.
This includes Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, and his brother, Wladimir, both Hall-of-Fame boxers.
“It’s already a bloody war,” Klitschko said Thursday on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.” “I don’t have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight.”
According to ESPN, Klitschko, elected to mayor of Kiev in 2014, was openly vocal against closer ties with Russia, almost eight years prior to their invasion of his country.
Though he does not serve as official leader of the whole country, Klitschko has become one of the major players in leading the defense of his beloved Ukraine.
He ended his pro career in 2013, right before becoming mayor and head of the Kyiv City State Administration.
An article from 2013 from the Associated Press said this about Klitschko:
“Klitschko is a lawmaker and chairman of the opposition party Udar (Punch) and intends to run for president in 2015. Massive crowds have demonstrated for weeks in Kiev to protest President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision to shun closer ties with the European Union and push his country toward Russia.”
Wladimir is a member of the reserve army for Ukraine.
On Friday, according to Natasha Bertrand of CNN, Klitschko has warned Russian troops are “very close to the capitol” and predicted “a difficult night” for the city.
This comes after a power station on the northeast of the city was hit by Russian blasts.
The fallout in the sports world has reached all corners of the globe due to the invasion. Some boxers are taking up arms and fighting. Others are fleeing.
Vasily Lomachenko, a world-famous Ukrainian boxer, fled to Greece from the country.
Another boxer and current heavyweight champion, who famously defeated Anthony Joshua at the top of his game, Oleksandr Usyk, is currently in Ukraine.
Additionally, according to ESPN, Viktor Postol, of Ukraine, is still fighting his 140-pound match on Saturday as he looks to retain his championship belt.
Russia has already lost rights to the UEFA Champions League title match for soccer as well as their premier Formula One racing event.
Soccer teams in Ukraine, such as Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk, comprised of international players, mostly from Brazil, are making public pleas for help with getting out of the country, with games and team-related activities postponed as the country’s fate hangs in the balance.
The Brazilian players are in hopes of aid from the Brazilian government, as they are currently stuck in Kyiv.
