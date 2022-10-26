Trunk or Treat

Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Tavaris Hines hands out candy at a previous Trunk or Treat on The Square event in downtown Athens.

 Courtesy photo

First Christian Church Trunk or Treat

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

First Christian Church, 400 West Market Street

Pathway Eye Fall Festival

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Pathway Eye of Athens, 110 College Street Ste. B

Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Friendship North, Elkmont

Fall Festival at Truth Baptist Church

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

Truth Baptist Church, 19297 Sewell Road, Athens

Lamb of God Lutheran Church Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lamb of God Lutheran Church, Madison

Trunk or Treat & Soup Fellowship

Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m..

Elk River Baptist Church,

Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

Round Island Creek Mission Center

LLBC Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 a.m.

Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, 1300 Lindsay Lane N

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.

First Church Athens, 17175 Lucas Ferry Road

Harvest Fest

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Friendship at Cambridge

Capshaw Baptist’s Fall Festival

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m.

Capshaw Baptist Church, 14944 Dupree Worthey Road, Harvest

Trunk or Treat on The Square

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Marion Street, Downtown Athens

The Eastern Star Athens #214 Trunk or Treat

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Athens Masonic Lodge, 18071 Lucas Ferry Road

Trunk or Treat

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Sardis Springs Baptist Church, 18310 AL Hwy 251

Trunk or Treat

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Cultivate Freewill Baptist Church, 100 Highway 31 S Suite K

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you