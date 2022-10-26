First Christian Church Trunk or Treat
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
First Christian Church, 400 West Market Street
Pathway Eye Fall Festival
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Pathway Eye of Athens, 110 College Street Ste. B
Harvest Festival
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Friendship North, Elkmont
Fall Festival at Truth Baptist Church
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.
Truth Baptist Church, 19297 Sewell Road, Athens
Lamb of God Lutheran Church Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lamb of God Lutheran Church, Madison
Trunk or Treat & Soup Fellowship
Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m..
Elk River Baptist Church,
Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
Round Island Creek Mission Center
LLBC Trunk or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 a.m.
Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, 1300 Lindsay Lane N
Trunk or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.
First Church Athens, 17175 Lucas Ferry Road
Harvest Fest
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Friendship at Cambridge
Capshaw Baptist’s Fall Festival
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m.
Capshaw Baptist Church, 14944 Dupree Worthey Road, Harvest
Trunk or Treat on The Square
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Marion Street, Downtown Athens
The Eastern Star Athens #214 Trunk or Treat
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Athens Masonic Lodge, 18071 Lucas Ferry Road
Trunk or Treat
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Sardis Springs Baptist Church, 18310 AL Hwy 251
Trunk or Treat
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Cultivate Freewill Baptist Church, 100 Highway 31 S Suite K
