Ronald Brian Peoples, 45, of Hamilton is facing a first-degree robbery charge in the armed robbery of an 88 year-old Limestone County woman.
The incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the 7000 block of Snake Road. When Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators arrived on scene, the victim reported that a man with a gun approached her and ordered her to give him cash before he fled the scene.
LCSO Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick obtained video evidence of the crime and sent the video to area law enforcement agencies. Thursday, Aug. 17, Captain Caleb Durden and Investigator Jesse Gibson located the suspect, Peoples, at the Limestone County Boat Ramp near Lucy’s Branch where he was taken into custody without incident.
According to the LCSO, Peoples was still in possession of the weapon used in the robbery and an interview led to probable cause to arrest Peoples for first-degree robbery.
“Thank you to all the investigators that worked tirelessly on this case to locate the alleged offender. I’m proud of the teamwork displayed in this great effort to protect our community and safely bring justice to the victim of this heinous crime,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
At a preliminary hearing held Tuesday, Aug. 22, District Court Judge R. Gray West bound the case over to the Limestone County Grand Jury. Peoples was granted a $100,000 secured bond and has since been released.
