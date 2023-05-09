Thea Hamlin, a junior at Elkmont High School, has been selected as one of 14 upcoming 12th grade students out of over 100 applicants to attend Auburn University’s Advanced Vet Camp this summer.
There, Hamlin will have the opportunity to learn about veterinary medicine in classrooms, laboratories, and outdoor facilities. This will include Auburn’s raptor, equine, dairy, beef, and swine units. She will also learn about public health, food animals, wildlife, imaging, and first aid.
Applicants were chosen based on veterinary clinic experience, transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a personal essay.
