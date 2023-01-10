Limestone County District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend will close Happy Hollow Rd. at the northwest end of Happy Hollow Rd. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 for approximately one (1) week to replace culvert.
Happy Hollow Road closure
