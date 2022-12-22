The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with the H.O.G. Chapter 4052 for the 4th Annual Harleys for Hope Bear Run. LCSO would like to thank everyone who donated to this special cause. Thanks to the generosity of the donors, the Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase 135 Build-A-Bears that will be distributed by the Foster and Adoptive Parent Association of Limestone County.
Overall, the 4th Annual Harleys for Hope Bear Run was a huge success. Over 900 Build-A-Bears were collected then distributed to different organizations across the North Alabama Region.
