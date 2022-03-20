Senior Health Science Internship students at Athens High School accomplished a 100 percent pass rate on their Certified Patient Care Technician credentialing testing Friday morning.
“This test is a national test given by the National Heatlhcareer Association. The test includes patient care, safety, infection control, phlebotomy and ekg.”
“This enables them to work as a technician in the hospital, doctor’s office and more. The Medical Academy is taught by myself and Dana Reynolds, and the seniors have had three pre-requisite classes and applied for the internship program.”
“Since 2015, we have an overall pass rate of 97 percent and have had a 100 percent pass rate for the past three years.”
These students will start job shadowing in April at various locations in the hospital and community,” Medical Academy instructor Missy Greenhaw RN, MSN said.
