Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week April 10-14. The report includes critical items history.

• Sonic #3348- 914 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 82

• Grease skimmer with broken wires, knives in clean storage with food debris- removed and washed

• Dirty soda nozzles

• Upon return, nozzles cleaned (abated)

• Employee touched/scratched face and proceeded to put on gloves and returned to the food prep without washing hands- addressed with management

• Eagle’s Diner- 113 E. Elm Street, Athens- 85

• Hand sinks in men’s and women’s restrooms fluctuating between 86-91 degrees

• Upon return, sinks in both restrooms at 105 degrees (abated)

• Sanitizer being used to sanitize dishes 0-25ppm chlorine

• Upon return, sanitizer at 100ppm chlorine (abated)

• Taco Bell- 1625 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91

• No paper towels or soap at the front hand sink, stall without toilet paper in the women’s restroom- all items replaced

• Goodsprings Grocery- 33770 AL Hwy 99, Anderson- 93

• Gravy, cut tomatoes, and lettuce held over 24 hours without dates

• Mi Casa Restaurant- 1221 Kelli Drive, Athens- 93

• Cooked chicken held past 7 days- the chicken was discarded

• Express 99- 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 94

• La Finka Mexican Restaurant Inc.- 171 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 94

• Employee observed handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The employee was educated and the food was discarded

• The Rustic Bucket Diner- 28730 Hwy 99, Elkmont- 96

• Domino’s- 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 97

• Best Western- 1329 Hsy 72 E, Athens- 97

• Elkmont Food Mart- 18848 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 97

• Chicken Salad Chick- 22175 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

• Friendship Learning Center- 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 99

• Publix Seafood- 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99

• C&A Catering- 300 N. Beaty Street, Athens- 99

• Grounded Coffee- 12120 County Line Road, Madison- 100

• Publix Meat- 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100

