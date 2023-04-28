Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week April 17-21. The report includes critical items history.
• El Zarco- Taqueria LLC, 19903 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 76
• items cooling for three hours: rice, stir fry, beans, meatballs, at 89-103 degrees- educated management and items discarded
• no sick policy, employee with long painted nails prepping food- corrected by management
• Burger King, 1600 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 88
• ice machine with pink residue
• upon return, ice machine still with pink residue- NOIS issued
• The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 90
• no paper towels or drying devices in the restroom- replaced (abated)
• Little Caesars Pizza, 100 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 90
• sanitizer at 3comp while washing dishes 0ppm quat
• upon return, sanitizer at 200ppm quat (abated)
• Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington Street, Athens- 92
• the use of the hand sink blocked by a pile of ice- the ice was removed
• Subway, 100 US Hwy 31 S, Athens- 92
• no soap in the women’s restroom
• Super-8, 1325 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• reach-in cooler at 66 degrees- milk, yogurt, juices at 48 degrees
• upon return- milk, juice, eggs 48-50 degrees NOIS issued
• Fresh Value Athens LLC, 625 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 94
• K&S Deli & Grocery, 21745 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 94
• Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• diced tomatoes, cut avocado at 66 degrees
• upon return, tomatoes, pico at 40 degrees (abated)
• Publix Alabama, LLC (Deli), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 96
• Panera Bread Cafe, 1323 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
• Buc-ee’s, 2328 Lindsay Lane S., Athens- 99
• Publix Alabama, LLC (Meat), 165 US Highway 31 N, Athens- 99
• Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 99
• AFC Sushi @ Publix, 22031US Hwy 72, Athens- 100
