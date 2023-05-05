Savor: Three-bean salad
Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week April 24-28. The report includes critical items history.

Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 88

• Walk-in cooler at 50 degrees with hard shell raw eggs and shredded cabbage at 48 degrees

• Upon return, maintenance scheduled for that day- will return after maintenance to check

• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course during cat 3 operations

McDonald’s- 72 E, 1529 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 89

• Ice dispensers in lobby with brown/black residue

• Upon return, ice dispensers clear- abated

Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson Street- 89

• Blue chemical spray stored with clean dishes- removed by management

Restaurante El Buen Sazon LLC, 910 N. Jefferson Street- 90

• Flies in several areas of the establishment

Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson Street- 90

• Chemical spray stored on a prep area- removed by management

Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91

• Chicken in reach-in by fry station at 50 degrees

• Upon return- chicken tenders 36 degrees, chicken breasts 37 degrees- abated

Papa John’s, Athens, 916 Hwy 72, Athens- 92

• Multiple containers of food held over 24 hours without dates. Spinach held past it’s seven day period- properly dated and/or disposed of by management

Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 93+

• Numerous house made items dated as being made more than seven days ago (inspection on April 26): remoulade 3/27/23, Caesar dressing 4/16/23, bacon jam 4/17/23, blue cheese dressing and “dixie dip” both 4/19/23, two batches of white BBQ sauce 4/6/23, All items discarded by person in charge- abated

Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 93

Cafe 72, 12250 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 94

• Fry baskets with broken wires- replaced

Jack’s #248, 15410 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 95

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Bakery), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 95

Exxon, 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Subway #4009, 908 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96

Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore- 97

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 72 N, Athens- 97

Happi Pappi Commissary, 222 W. Market Street, Athens- 97

Washington Street Diner, 100 East Washington Street, Athens- 97

East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens- 97

Madison Crossings LLC, 11260 County Line Road, Madison- 98

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake, 1001 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest- 99

East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 100

Mad City Nutrition, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 100

