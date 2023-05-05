Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week April 24-28. The report includes critical items history.
Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 88
• Walk-in cooler at 50 degrees with hard shell raw eggs and shredded cabbage at 48 degrees
• Upon return, maintenance scheduled for that day- will return after maintenance to check
• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course during cat 3 operations
McDonald’s- 72 E, 1529 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 89
• Ice dispensers in lobby with brown/black residue
• Upon return, ice dispensers clear- abated
Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson Street- 89
• Blue chemical spray stored with clean dishes- removed by management
Restaurante El Buen Sazon LLC, 910 N. Jefferson Street- 90
• Flies in several areas of the establishment
Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson Street- 90
• Chemical spray stored on a prep area- removed by management
Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91
• Chicken in reach-in by fry station at 50 degrees
• Upon return- chicken tenders 36 degrees, chicken breasts 37 degrees- abated
Papa John’s, Athens, 916 Hwy 72, Athens- 92
• Multiple containers of food held over 24 hours without dates. Spinach held past it’s seven day period- properly dated and/or disposed of by management
Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 93+
• Numerous house made items dated as being made more than seven days ago (inspection on April 26): remoulade 3/27/23, Caesar dressing 4/16/23, bacon jam 4/17/23, blue cheese dressing and “dixie dip” both 4/19/23, two batches of white BBQ sauce 4/6/23, All items discarded by person in charge- abated
Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 93
Cafe 72, 12250 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 94
• Fry baskets with broken wires- replaced
Jack’s #248, 15410 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 95
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Bakery), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 95
Exxon, 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Subway #4009, 908 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96
Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore- 97
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 72 N, Athens- 97
Happi Pappi Commissary, 222 W. Market Street, Athens- 97
Washington Street Diner, 100 East Washington Street, Athens- 97
East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens- 97
Madison Crossings LLC, 11260 County Line Road, Madison- 98
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake, 1001 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest- 99
East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 100
Mad City Nutrition, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 100
