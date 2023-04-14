Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week April 3-7. The report includes critical items history.
First & Last Stop, 19017 Highway 127, Athens- 85
• Presence of rodents- rodent feces in ware washing including on shelving and in storage rooms
• Upon return- Terminex employee on site, advised rodents shouldn’t be an issue and that she believed feces to be old. Found no other evidence of their presence
• No paper towels at hand sink – replaced
• Reach-in cooler with cheese and pepperoni at 53 degrees
• Upon return- Cheese, pepperoni, and olives at 38-40 degrees (abated)
GP Quick Stop, 1201 A Highway 72 W, Athens- 88
• Hand sink with broken hot water knob- water at 73 degrees
• Reach-in cooler with slaw, chicken, shrimp salad at 46-47 degrees
• Upon return, slaw, chicken, shrimp salad 38-41 degrees (abated)
Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 90
• Soda nozzles had black residue in them- the soda nozzles were cleaned
El Azteca Restaurant LLC, 1316 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• Items held in refrigeration: lettuce held at 66 degrees, raw shelled eggs at 47 degrees, and chopped lettuce in a separate cooler at 53 degrees
• Upon return, raw shelled eggs at 37 degrees and lettuce held at 41 degrees (abated)
Mapco Express #1107- Jefferson, 801 S. Jefferson, Athens- 92
• Establishment did not have chemical test strips
Jay Meldi Inc., 21171 Elkton Road, Athens- 92
• The hot water was turned off at the hand sink- the water was restored by management
• Paper towels unavailable in restrooms- paper towels were restored
Krystal, 1412 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 92
Subway #34735 (Aviation Way), 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 92
• Sanitizer at ware washing and in sanitizer buckets at 0ppm quat or chlorine
• Upon return, sanitizer now registering 300ppm quat- dispenser hose was replaced (abated)
Firehouse Subs, 935 Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 93
• Tomatoes, various meats, shredded cheese, and lettuce held in refrigeration between 46-47 degrees
• Upon return, tomatoes at 40 degrees, ham at 39 degrees, steak at 40 degrees, shredded cheese at 40 degrees, lettuce at 40 degrees (abated)
Whatburger, 1327 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• Soda nozzles have black residue- management cleaned the nozzles
• Quat had 0ppm for sanitation- management corrected
Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Highway 72, Athens- 93
• Hand sink by hot holding in lobby at 91 degrees
Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 95
Hometown Grocery, Inc., 608 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 72, 800 Hwy 72 Suite E, Athens- 96
Smoothie King, 1260 US Highway 72 E S, Athens- 96
The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market St., Athens- 96
Revive Cafe, 102 N Clinton Street, Athens- 97
Scooters Coffee #899, 603 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 97
Ardmore Nutrition, 30500 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 98
Dogwood and Magnolia Bakery Inc., 25062 High Street, Mooresville- 98
Publix Deli #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Bridges Auction, 17020 E. Limestone Road, Athens- 100
Subway #32121 (East Limestone), 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 100
Publix Bakery #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
