Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week August 14-18. The report includes critical items history.
Burger King #13277, 1600 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 90
• Broken grease skimmer in use- replaced
Sonic Drive-in Madison, 11396 County Line Road, Madison- 97
Panda Express #3349, 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Little Caesars, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 99
