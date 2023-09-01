The Perfect Hamburger

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Aug. 21-25. The report includes critical items history.

Restaurante El Buen Sazon LLC, 910 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 75

• The presence of live roaches, gnats, flies, spiders, and ants were found throughout the establishment.

• Two sinks had the hot water turned off. One sink was blocked by several items.

• Rice held at 84 degrees, beef 47 degrees, raw shelled eggs 52 degrees.

• Upon return, rice held at 37 degrees, raw shelled eggs 38 degrees, and beef was unavailable- abated.

• Flies found in several food items.

• Chopped lettuce, steak, beef held past 7 days.

• Upon return, All items dated within 7 days. No presence of pests in food- abated

• No one present with an approved food safety course.

• Upon return, Servsafe available for Christian Jiminez- abated

Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90

• Walk-in cooler with chicken, beef, tomato, beans, salsa at 46-48 degrees.

• Upon return, chicken, beef, tomato, cheese lower at 45-46 degrees. Will return at end of week to check.

James’s Food Mart, 5980 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner- 91

• Chicken, bacon, bologna in walk-in cooler at 47-52 degrees.

• Upon return, chicken, cheese, bologna lower at 45-46 degrees. Will return by end of week to recheck.

The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 91

• Shredded cheese held in refrigeration at 51 degrees, tomatoes 47 degrees and 72 degrees, bologna 51 degrees

• Upon return, Shredded cheese 40 degrees, bologna 38 degrees, tomatoes 39 degrees- abated

Waffle House Unit #2425, 381 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 92

• Several containers of prepped pancake batter held over 24 hours without dates.

Dollar General #10107, 19300 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 93

• Dented cans found on shelves. The cans were discarded by management.

Dollar General #6245, 25486 AL Hwy 127, Elkmont- 93

• No food probe thermometer available for use.

Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 93

• Build up present inside ice machine

Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- 93

• Dish machine being used with 0ppm chlorine.

Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94

• Hand sink at bar unable to keep temperature. Rises to 107 degrees before falling to 89 degrees.

Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 94

Burchel’s KFC Inc., 205 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Slim Chickens, 1814 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Athens Express Liquor LLC, 802 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Clements High School, 7730 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 97

Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner- 97

Wendy’s- Athens #208, 1603 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Chicken Salad Chick, 22175 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 98

Athens Intermediate School, 1916 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens- 99

Subway #32121, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 99

