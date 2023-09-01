Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Aug. 21-25. The report includes critical items history.
Restaurante El Buen Sazon LLC, 910 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 75
• The presence of live roaches, gnats, flies, spiders, and ants were found throughout the establishment.
• Two sinks had the hot water turned off. One sink was blocked by several items.
• Rice held at 84 degrees, beef 47 degrees, raw shelled eggs 52 degrees.
• Upon return, rice held at 37 degrees, raw shelled eggs 38 degrees, and beef was unavailable- abated.
• Flies found in several food items.
• Chopped lettuce, steak, beef held past 7 days.
• Upon return, All items dated within 7 days. No presence of pests in food- abated
• No one present with an approved food safety course.
• Upon return, Servsafe available for Christian Jiminez- abated
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90
• Walk-in cooler with chicken, beef, tomato, beans, salsa at 46-48 degrees.
• Upon return, chicken, beef, tomato, cheese lower at 45-46 degrees. Will return at end of week to check.
James’s Food Mart, 5980 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner- 91
• Chicken, bacon, bologna in walk-in cooler at 47-52 degrees.
• Upon return, chicken, cheese, bologna lower at 45-46 degrees. Will return by end of week to recheck.
The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 91
• Shredded cheese held in refrigeration at 51 degrees, tomatoes 47 degrees and 72 degrees, bologna 51 degrees
• Upon return, Shredded cheese 40 degrees, bologna 38 degrees, tomatoes 39 degrees- abated
Waffle House Unit #2425, 381 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 92
• Several containers of prepped pancake batter held over 24 hours without dates.
Dollar General #10107, 19300 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 93
• Dented cans found on shelves. The cans were discarded by management.
Dollar General #6245, 25486 AL Hwy 127, Elkmont- 93
• No food probe thermometer available for use.
Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 93
• Build up present inside ice machine
Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- 93
• Dish machine being used with 0ppm chlorine.
Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• Hand sink at bar unable to keep temperature. Rises to 107 degrees before falling to 89 degrees.
Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 94
Burchel’s KFC Inc., 205 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Slim Chickens, 1814 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Athens Express Liquor LLC, 802 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Clements High School, 7730 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 97
Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner- 97
Wendy’s- Athens #208, 1603 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Chicken Salad Chick, 22175 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 98
Athens Intermediate School, 1916 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens- 99
Subway #32121, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 99
