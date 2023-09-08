Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week August 28- September 1. The report includes critical items history.
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 86
• Soda nozzles at drive thru
• Reach-in cooler with cheese and large containers of mayonnaise at 56 degrees
• Patton Athens OPCO LLC (Buffalo Wild Wings), 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- 87
• No soap at hand sink by walk-ins.
• Ice machine with pink/brown residue. Soda nozzles at back right serving station with brown/white residue.
• Arby’s #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 88
• Tomato, various types of cheese 60-62 degrees
• Upon return, items still out of temperature, but lower at 46-50 degrees. Maintenance scheduled for Monday/early Tuesday
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 90
• Cooked chicken, ribs, wings improperly cooled and held more than 24 hours at 57 degrees.
• Upon return, cooked chicken held at 41 degrees, cooked ribs were held cooling in the WIC at 92 degrees one hour post cook. Abated
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90
• Flies found throughout the establishment
• LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 91
• Food debris on knives in clean storage, skimmers with broken wires.
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
• Flies found throughout the establishment
• S & Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens- 94
• Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 95
• Elk River Treatment Program, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont- 95
• Jack’s #248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 96
• Tanner Nutrition, 11940 US Hwy 31, Tanner- 97
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C East Washington Street, Athens- 97
• Athens Middle School, 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 97
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 97
• 306 BBQ- Athens, 23101 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
• Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Retail), 165 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 98
• Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 98
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester- 98
• Athens High School, 655 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 99
• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens- 99
• Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 99
