Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week August 7-11. The report includes critical items history.

Jack’s #220, 307 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 83

• Mashed potatoes held at 127 degrees, gravy 113 degrees, green beans

• Upon return, mashed potatoes 168 degrees, gravy 168 degrees, green beans 174 degrees- abated

• Pans found in clean storage with food debris on them- the items were rewashed

Eagle’s Diner, 1130 E. Elm Street, Athens- 85

• Presence of several flies throughout the establishment

• Items held in refrigeration: bologna 51 degrees, pork 54 degrees, raw shelled eggs 48 degrees, raw bacon 48 degrees

• Upon return, All items held below 41 degrees- abated

Elizabeth’s Cocina Mexicana & Bar LLC, 616 US Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 85

• Hand sink in kitchen with no cold water, water temps too high for hand washing as 126-134 degrees

• Rice, chicken, pork, beef at 114-122 degrees

• Upon return, rice, pork, barbacoa 148-150 degrees- abated

• Flies present in kitchen and around back door leading to walk-in cooler

Express 99, 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 88

• Ice machine has black substance in it

• Upon return, the ice machine was not cleaned- NOIS issued

• Presence of flies throughout kitchen area

Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 88

• No working food probe thermometer. Fry baskets with broken wires and plates with chips

La Finka Mexican Restaurant Inc., 171 US Hwy 31 N Suite D, Athens- 89

• Ice machine had black substance in it- the ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection

• Knives with debris on them were stored with clean items- the items were rewashed

Sai Shani Inc., 1514 E. Elm Street, Athens- 89

• Milk and raw shelled eggs held in refrigeration at 61 degrees

• Upon return, raw shelled eggs and milk held at 38 degrees-abated

Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221D Kelli Drive, Athens- 90

• Whisk in disrepair found in clean storage- the whisk was discarded

GK Enterprise, Inc, dba James Food, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens- 90

• Milks and banana pudding in open front reach-in cooler at 55-61 degrees

• Upon return- banana pudding, mils 40-41 degrees- abated

Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 AL Hwy 99, Anderson- 91

• Establishment unable to provide usable test strips

Yunus Isa Inc, 1606 W. Market Street, Athens- 91

• Hand sink in bathroom at 78 degrees

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Deli), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 93

• Live fly sealed in a bag of rotisserie chicken- the chicken was discarded

Family Dollar Stores of AL, Inc #20, 515 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 94

• No food probe thermometer available

Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 94

• Several food items held past 7 days- the food was discarded

Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95

• Food thermometer not provided

Waffle House #740, 1507 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

• Several tubs of batter, tub of cut tomatoes held over 24 hours without dates

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 95

• Sanitizer being used at ware washing at 0ppm- replaced the sanitizer 200ppm quat

Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 96

Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington Street, Athens- 96

Panera Bread Cafe #6112, 1323 US Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 96

Big Lots #1158, 603 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97

Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 97

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Produce), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97

Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Bakery), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Meat), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 99

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 21282 Athens Limestone, Athens- 99

Holiday Inn, 16074 Athens Limestone, Athens- 100

