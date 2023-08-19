Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week August 7-11. The report includes critical items history.
Jack’s #220, 307 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 83
• Mashed potatoes held at 127 degrees, gravy 113 degrees, green beans
• Upon return, mashed potatoes 168 degrees, gravy 168 degrees, green beans 174 degrees- abated
• Pans found in clean storage with food debris on them- the items were rewashed
Eagle’s Diner, 1130 E. Elm Street, Athens- 85
• Presence of several flies throughout the establishment
• Items held in refrigeration: bologna 51 degrees, pork 54 degrees, raw shelled eggs 48 degrees, raw bacon 48 degrees
• Upon return, All items held below 41 degrees- abated
Elizabeth’s Cocina Mexicana & Bar LLC, 616 US Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 85
• Hand sink in kitchen with no cold water, water temps too high for hand washing as 126-134 degrees
• Rice, chicken, pork, beef at 114-122 degrees
• Upon return, rice, pork, barbacoa 148-150 degrees- abated
• Flies present in kitchen and around back door leading to walk-in cooler
Express 99, 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 88
• Ice machine has black substance in it
• Upon return, the ice machine was not cleaned- NOIS issued
• Presence of flies throughout kitchen area
Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 88
• No working food probe thermometer. Fry baskets with broken wires and plates with chips
La Finka Mexican Restaurant Inc., 171 US Hwy 31 N Suite D, Athens- 89
• Ice machine had black substance in it- the ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection
• Knives with debris on them were stored with clean items- the items were rewashed
Sai Shani Inc., 1514 E. Elm Street, Athens- 89
• Milk and raw shelled eggs held in refrigeration at 61 degrees
• Upon return, raw shelled eggs and milk held at 38 degrees-abated
Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221D Kelli Drive, Athens- 90
• Whisk in disrepair found in clean storage- the whisk was discarded
GK Enterprise, Inc, dba James Food, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens- 90
• Milks and banana pudding in open front reach-in cooler at 55-61 degrees
• Upon return- banana pudding, mils 40-41 degrees- abated
Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 AL Hwy 99, Anderson- 91
• Establishment unable to provide usable test strips
Yunus Isa Inc, 1606 W. Market Street, Athens- 91
• Hand sink in bathroom at 78 degrees
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Deli), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 93
• Live fly sealed in a bag of rotisserie chicken- the chicken was discarded
Family Dollar Stores of AL, Inc #20, 515 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 94
• No food probe thermometer available
Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 94
• Several food items held past 7 days- the food was discarded
Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95
• Food thermometer not provided
Waffle House #740, 1507 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
• Several tubs of batter, tub of cut tomatoes held over 24 hours without dates
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 95
• Sanitizer being used at ware washing at 0ppm- replaced the sanitizer 200ppm quat
Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 96
Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington Street, Athens- 96
Panera Bread Cafe #6112, 1323 US Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 96
Big Lots #1158, 603 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 97
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Produce), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Bakery), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Meat), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 99
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 21282 Athens Limestone, Athens- 99
Holiday Inn, 16074 Athens Limestone, Athens- 100
