shrimp
stock photo

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week February 27-March 3. The report includes critical items history.

Captain D’s/Trident Holding, 102 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86

• Liquid waste spilling from hose in the kitchen onto the floor.

• Upon return- Liquid waste spilling on the floor- NOIS issued

• Shrimp held in refrigeration at 49 degrees, crab 53 degrees, and coleslaw 49 degrees

• Upon return- shrimp held at 39 degrees, crab at 40 degrees, and coleslaw 40 degrees- abated

GK Enterprise Inc. dba James Food, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens- 86

• Could not present a food probe thermometer

• Upon return- food probe available

• Chicken (tenders and breast), potato wedges, pork chops 109-130 degrees. Claim to use time, but could not provide logs.

• Upon return- logs available and current- abated

Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 86

• Lettuce, tomato, bologna, and shredded cheese held in reach-in cooler at 54 degrees

• Upon return- Lettuce held at 40 degrees, tomato held at 40 degrees, and shredded cheese at 39 degrees- abated

• No one present with a food safety course while performing category 3 operations

• Manager present with food safety course- abated

Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N., Decatur- 88

• hand sink at bar with hot water turned off, no paper towels at bar or kitchen hand sinks. Paper towels replaced and water turned on to 103 degrees- abated

Arby’s #5695, 600 W 13th Street, Athens- 88

• Ham, roast beef, tomato, cheese, lettuce 46-60 degrees

• Upon return- Turkey, ham, tomato, cheese 38-40 degrees- abated

IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 90

Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91

• Drain for hand sink and ware washing in bar area overflowing with grey water

• Upon return- drain clear and no longer backing up

Roosters Fingers and Fries, 125 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91

• Ware washing at 0ppm quat.

• Upon return- sanitizer at 200ppm quat- abated

Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 91

• Unsecured septic tank lid

• Upon return, not yet secured- NOIS issued

B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 92

• Water at ware washing 70 degrees, low pressure at sinks

Agustin Market, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 93

• Reach-in cooler holding sour cream, cheese, yogurt at 53 degrees

• First return- Has maintenance scheduled for weekend- will check back

• Second return- raw shelled eggs being held at 59 degrees- NOIS issued

D & L Seafood & Grill, LLC., 229 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 95

Marco’s Pizza- TEB Rest. Group, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 95

Sweetpea’s Takeout LLC, 14945 E. Limestone Road, Harvest- 95

• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety management certification or proof of enrollment in approved courses

Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 96

Chick Fil A, 1291 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96

Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 96

Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 97

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you