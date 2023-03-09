Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week February 27-March 3. The report includes critical items history.
Captain D’s/Trident Holding, 102 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86
• Liquid waste spilling from hose in the kitchen onto the floor.
• Upon return- Liquid waste spilling on the floor- NOIS issued
• Shrimp held in refrigeration at 49 degrees, crab 53 degrees, and coleslaw 49 degrees
• Upon return- shrimp held at 39 degrees, crab at 40 degrees, and coleslaw 40 degrees- abated
GK Enterprise Inc. dba James Food, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens- 86
• Could not present a food probe thermometer
• Upon return- food probe available
• Chicken (tenders and breast), potato wedges, pork chops 109-130 degrees. Claim to use time, but could not provide logs.
• Upon return- logs available and current- abated
Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 86
• Lettuce, tomato, bologna, and shredded cheese held in reach-in cooler at 54 degrees
• Upon return- Lettuce held at 40 degrees, tomato held at 40 degrees, and shredded cheese at 39 degrees- abated
• No one present with a food safety course while performing category 3 operations
• Manager present with food safety course- abated
Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N., Decatur- 88
• hand sink at bar with hot water turned off, no paper towels at bar or kitchen hand sinks. Paper towels replaced and water turned on to 103 degrees- abated
Arby’s #5695, 600 W 13th Street, Athens- 88
• Ham, roast beef, tomato, cheese, lettuce 46-60 degrees
• Upon return- Turkey, ham, tomato, cheese 38-40 degrees- abated
IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 90
Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
• Drain for hand sink and ware washing in bar area overflowing with grey water
• Upon return- drain clear and no longer backing up
Roosters Fingers and Fries, 125 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91
• Ware washing at 0ppm quat.
• Upon return- sanitizer at 200ppm quat- abated
Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 91
• Unsecured septic tank lid
• Upon return, not yet secured- NOIS issued
B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 92
• Water at ware washing 70 degrees, low pressure at sinks
Agustin Market, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 93
• Reach-in cooler holding sour cream, cheese, yogurt at 53 degrees
• First return- Has maintenance scheduled for weekend- will check back
• Second return- raw shelled eggs being held at 59 degrees- NOIS issued
D & L Seafood & Grill, LLC., 229 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 95
Marco’s Pizza- TEB Rest. Group, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 95
Sweetpea’s Takeout LLC, 14945 E. Limestone Road, Harvest- 95
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety management certification or proof of enrollment in approved courses
Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 96
Chick Fil A, 1291 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 96
Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.