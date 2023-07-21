Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 10-14. The report includes critical items history.
Ro’s Grille, 300 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 85
• Black substance found in the ice machine
• Upon return, no black substance found in the ice machine- abated
• Loose wires found on the fryer basket while in use- discarded by management
Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 88
• Damaged grease skimmer
Nayah LLC, 25400 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 90
• Shredded cheese held in refrigeration at 51 degrees, ground beef 48 degrees, and sausage at 48 degrees
• Upon return, All items held below 41 degrees- abated
GP Quick Stop, 1201 A Hwy 72 W., Athens- 93
• No soap and paper towels in restroom- replaced
Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens- 94
Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson, Athens- 94
La Morelense LLC, 1102 Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 96
Tab’s Market #2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens- 96
Happi Pappi Beignets, 222 Market Street West, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (Meat), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97
The Village Pizza of Limestone Co., 15728 East Limestone Road, Athens- 97
Buc-ee’s, 2328 Lindsay Lane South, Athens- 98
Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 98
Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98
2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98
Lyla’s Flowers & Fine Food, 15 North Street, Mooresville- 98
Lyla’s Little House, 4937 High Street, Mooresville- 98
Tighten Up Records, LLC, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens- 98
Hi Plane Coffee, 101 North Jefferson Street, Athens- 99
