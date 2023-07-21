tater tots

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 10-14. The report includes critical items history.

Ro’s Grille, 300 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 85

• Black substance found in the ice machine

• Upon return, no black substance found in the ice machine- abated

• Loose wires found on the fryer basket while in use- discarded by management

Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 88

• Damaged grease skimmer

Nayah LLC, 25400 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 90

• Shredded cheese held in refrigeration at 51 degrees, ground beef 48 degrees, and sausage at 48 degrees

• Upon return, All items held below 41 degrees- abated

GP Quick Stop, 1201 A Hwy 72 W., Athens- 93

• No soap and paper towels in restroom- replaced

Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens- 94

Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson, Athens- 94

La Morelense LLC, 1102 Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 96

Tab’s Market #2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens- 96

Happi Pappi Beignets, 222 Market Street West, Athens- 97

Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97

Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97

Hometown Market Athens 2 (Meat), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97

The Village Pizza of Limestone Co., 15728 East Limestone Road, Athens- 97

Buc-ee’s, 2328 Lindsay Lane South, Athens- 98

Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 98

Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98

2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98

Lyla’s Flowers & Fine Food, 15 North Street, Mooresville- 98

Lyla’s Little House, 4937 High Street, Mooresville- 98

Tighten Up Records, LLC, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens- 98

Hi Plane Coffee, 101 North Jefferson Street, Athens- 99

