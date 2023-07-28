Hearty Taco Chili

 

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 17-21. The report includes critical items history.

Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S Jefferson Street, Athens- 89

• raw chicken held at 56 degrees, sour cream at 45 degrees, shredded cheese 56 degrees, tomatoes 48 degrees

• All items held below 41 degrees- abated

Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N, Decatur- 90

• Several hand sinks and ware washing 93-97 degrees

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 91

• Reach-in cooler with slaw, cut strawberries and sauces at 55 degrees

• Upon return, cooler not in use until they verify it is keeping temperature- will check back

• Upon second return, slaw and cut strawberries at 36 degrees- abated

Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91

• damaged grease skimmer at fry station- replaced

Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 72, 800 Hwy 72 Suite E, Athens- 92

• Pico, guacamole, cheese, lettuce at 48-52 degrees

• Upon return, pico guacamole, cheese 38-41 degrees- abated

Jay Dharati Inc, 24999 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93

• No one present with a manger’s food safety course during cat 3 operations

Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd, Athens- 95

C&Z Restaurant Inc., 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95

New China of Athens Inc., 645 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 95

Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95

• Quat sanitizer test papers not provided

Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Touchdown Wings, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Fresh Value Athens LLC, 625 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Taco Bell # 031808, 1625 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Shindi Inc. DBA Greenbrier Pkwy, 6245 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 97

Hardees #1332, 1110 S, Jefferson Street, Athens- 97

A-Town Nutrition, 200 Hwy 31, Athens- 97

Driftwood Dragonfly, 405 W. Washington Street, Athens- 97

Limestone Drug, 200 West Market Street, Athens- 97

Hill Top Nutrition, 18980 Upper Fort Hampton, Elkmont- 97

Brentwood Market- Sai Chevron, 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry, Madison- 97

Econo Lodge, 1500 block Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama Hwy 99, Athens- 99

Assembly Cafe Bld., 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 99

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 99

Yoon Coorperation dba Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99

C & A Catering, 300 N. Beaty, Street, Athens- 99

Taqueria Los Arrierros @ LFM, 30030 Hwy 72, Madison- 99

