Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 17-21. The report includes critical items history.
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S Jefferson Street, Athens- 89
• raw chicken held at 56 degrees, sour cream at 45 degrees, shredded cheese 56 degrees, tomatoes 48 degrees
• All items held below 41 degrees- abated
• Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N, Decatur- 90
• Several hand sinks and ware washing 93-97 degrees
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 91
• Reach-in cooler with slaw, cut strawberries and sauces at 55 degrees
• Upon return, cooler not in use until they verify it is keeping temperature- will check back
• Upon second return, slaw and cut strawberries at 36 degrees- abated
• Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
• damaged grease skimmer at fry station- replaced
• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 72, 800 Hwy 72 Suite E, Athens- 92
• Pico, guacamole, cheese, lettuce at 48-52 degrees
• Upon return, pico guacamole, cheese 38-41 degrees- abated
• Jay Dharati Inc, 24999 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• No one present with a manger’s food safety course during cat 3 operations
• Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd, Athens- 95
• C&Z Restaurant Inc., 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 95
• Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95
• Quat sanitizer test papers not provided
• Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
• Touchdown Wings, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
• Fresh Value Athens LLC, 625 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
• Taco Bell # 031808, 1625 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
• Shindi Inc. DBA Greenbrier Pkwy, 6245 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 97
• Hardees #1332, 1110 S, Jefferson Street, Athens- 97
• A-Town Nutrition, 200 Hwy 31, Athens- 97
• Driftwood Dragonfly, 405 W. Washington Street, Athens- 97
• Limestone Drug, 200 West Market Street, Athens- 97
• Hill Top Nutrition, 18980 Upper Fort Hampton, Elkmont- 97
• Brentwood Market- Sai Chevron, 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry, Madison- 97
• Econo Lodge, 1500 block Hwy 72, Athens- 99
• Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama Hwy 99, Athens- 99
• Assembly Cafe Bld., 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 99
• Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 99
• Yoon Coorperation dba Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99
• C & A Catering, 300 N. Beaty, Street, Athens- 99
• Taqueria Los Arrierros @ LFM, 30030 Hwy 72, Madison- 99
