Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 24-28. The report includes critical items history.
La Perla De Oriente Restaurant, 305 W. Lee Street, Athens- 87
• Items held on prep table: raw shelled eggs 92 degrees, pork 58 degrees, cooked chicken 63 degrees, raw beef 58 degrees, and slaw mix 52 degrees
• Upon return, all items held below 41 degrees (abated)
• No one present during service with a food safety course- management came at the end of inspection with a food safety course
Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72, Athens- 88
• Walk-in cooler with cheeses and kraut at 49-50 degrees
• Upon return, no TCS items in walk-in cooler, in process of getting a repair. Will call once fixed.
Athens Mini Mart (Pure Gas), 210 Elm Street, Athens- 89
• Both Icee machines have black substance in them
• Establishment does not have chemical test strips available
• Upon return, both Icee machines were cleaned and chlorine test strips available (abated)
Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & Hwy 72), 1200 US Hwy 72, Athens- 89
• No paper towels or drying devices available at one of the hand sinks
West End Outdoor Chevron, 17171 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90
• Chlorine based sanitizer being used but do not have chlorine test strips
George’s Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 90
• Employee did not wash hands between handling money at the register and putting gloves on to prep food
Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90
• Flies present in several areas
• Hand sink behind hot holding and ice cream at 95 degrees, hand sink in lobby at 90 degrees
SHH Limestone Cafe LLC, 10832 Shaw Road, Athens- 91
• Potato salad held on the salad bar at 48 degrees, cole slaw 48 degree, and hard boiled eggs at 51 degrees
• Upon return, all items held on the salad bar at 39 degrees
First & Last Stop, 19017 Hwy 127, Athens- 92
• Three hand sinks missing either drying devices, soap, or both
Marcial’s Fresh Produce, 21310 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 92
• Establishment cutting and selling raw chicken with a category 2 permit
Dollar General #16375, 14565 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• Dented cans found in storage- the cans were discarded
Subway #4009, 908 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 94
Dollar General #0964, 600 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
Dollar General #11261, 16521 AL Hwy 251, Athens- 95
• Septic tank lid not secure
• Upon return, now secure, screws replaced (abated)
Dollar General #2680, 1233 Pryor Street E, Athens- 95
• No food probe thermometer available
Subway #29408, 100 US Hwy 31 S, Athens- 95
Quik Mart #33, 26804 Main Street, Ardmore- 95
Dollar General #7424, 12375 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Epiphany DBA Square Clock Coffee, 100 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 96
Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 96
Cafe 72, 12250 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Fuel Athens, 22041-B US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad Street, Elkmont- 97
Sprint Mart #2052, 400 US Hwy 31 S, Athens- 97
Dollar Tree #1368, 9385 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Taqueria Los Arrieros, 30030 US Hwy 72 W, Madison- 98
Dollar General #18104, 28743 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 99
Friendship Learning Center, 21960 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 99
Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama, 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest- 100
The Beef Farm, 23937 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 100
