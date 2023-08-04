chili cheese fries
Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 24-28. The report includes critical items history.

La Perla De Oriente Restaurant, 305 W. Lee Street, Athens- 87

• Items held on prep table: raw shelled eggs 92 degrees, pork 58 degrees, cooked chicken 63 degrees, raw beef 58 degrees, and slaw mix 52 degrees

• Upon return, all items held below 41 degrees (abated)

• No one present during service with a food safety course- management came at the end of inspection with a food safety course

Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72, Athens- 88

• Walk-in cooler with cheeses and kraut at 49-50 degrees

• Upon return, no TCS items in walk-in cooler, in process of getting a repair. Will call once fixed.

Athens Mini Mart (Pure Gas), 210 Elm Street, Athens- 89

• Both Icee machines have black substance in them

• Establishment does not have chemical test strips available

• Upon return, both Icee machines were cleaned and chlorine test strips available (abated)

Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & Hwy 72), 1200 US Hwy 72, Athens- 89

• No paper towels or drying devices available at one of the hand sinks

West End Outdoor Chevron, 17171 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90

• Chlorine based sanitizer being used but do not have chlorine test strips

George’s Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 90

• Employee did not wash hands between handling money at the register and putting gloves on to prep food

Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90

• Flies present in several areas

• Hand sink behind hot holding and ice cream at 95 degrees, hand sink in lobby at 90 degrees

SHH Limestone Cafe LLC, 10832 Shaw Road, Athens- 91

• Potato salad held on the salad bar at 48 degrees, cole slaw 48 degree, and hard boiled eggs at 51 degrees

• Upon return, all items held on the salad bar at 39 degrees

First & Last Stop, 19017 Hwy 127, Athens- 92

• Three hand sinks missing either drying devices, soap, or both

Marcial’s Fresh Produce, 21310 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 92

• Establishment cutting and selling raw chicken with a category 2 permit

Dollar General #16375, 14565 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94

• Dented cans found in storage- the cans were discarded

Subway #4009, 908 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 94

Dollar General #0964, 600 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95

Dollar General #11261, 16521 AL Hwy 251, Athens- 95

• Septic tank lid not secure

• Upon return, now secure, screws replaced (abated)

Dollar General #2680, 1233 Pryor Street E, Athens- 95

• No food probe thermometer available

Subway #29408, 100 US Hwy 31 S, Athens- 95

Quik Mart #33, 26804 Main Street, Ardmore- 95

Dollar General #7424, 12375 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Epiphany DBA Square Clock Coffee, 100 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95

First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 96

Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 96

Cafe 72, 12250 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Fuel Athens, 22041-B US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad Street, Elkmont- 97

Sprint Mart #2052, 400 US Hwy 31 S, Athens- 97

Dollar Tree #1368, 9385 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Taqueria Los Arrieros, 30030 US Hwy 72 W, Madison- 98

Dollar General #18104, 28743 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 99

Friendship Learning Center, 21960 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 99

Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama, 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest- 100

The Beef Farm, 23937 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 100

